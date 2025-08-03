Vipul Amrutlal Shah On The Kerala Story Winning Big At The 71st National Film Awards: It's Been A Tough...

The Kerala Story, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, wins Best Director and Best Cinematographer at the 71st National Awards. Shah expresses gratitude while announcing his next project, Hisaab.

The Kerala Story, a film produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has achieved significant acclaim at the 71st National Awards. It secured two notable awards: Best Director for Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematographer for Prasantanu Mohapatra. The film was praised for its compelling narrative and resonated well with audiences.

Recognition and Gratitude

Vipul Amrutlal Shah expressed his gratitude on social media, overwhelmed by the recognition. He stated, "It's a great achievement for the film. It's been a very, very tough film to make and to get this kind of recognition at a national level with two very, very prestigious National Awards. It's supremely exciting and satisfying. We all are grateful and extremely happy."

Sunshine Pictures also shared Shah's post on Instagram, accompanied by a message of thanks: "Thank you for believing in The Kerala Story and supporting its journey ✨"

Film's Journey and Success

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, portrays the fictionalised experiences of young women from Kerala who are allegedly radicalized by a terror group. Despite facing controversy and political debates, it became a box-office hit with widespread audience appeal across India.

Upcoming Projects

Looking ahead, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is preparing for his next directorial project titled Hisaab. This heist thriller features Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah in leading roles. Produced by Sunshine Pictures and Jio Studios, Hisaab promises intense drama and is set to release in late 2025.

The success of The Kerala Story at the National Awards highlights its impact on both critics and viewers alike. With upcoming projects like Hisaab on the horizon, Vipul Amrutlal Shah continues to deliver engaging narratives that captivate audiences.