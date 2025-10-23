Vishal Jethwa Expresses His Openness Toward Regional Cinema, Says He Wants To Be Known As A Pan-India Actor

After delivering powerful performances across critically acclaimed projects, actor Vishal Jethwa continues to establish himself as one of the most promising talents of his generation. Fresh off the success of Homebound - India's official entry for the Oscars under the Best International Feature Film category - Vishal has now shared his eagerness to explore regional cinema, including South Indian films and projects in his mother tongue, Gujarati.

Speaking about his vision as an artist, Vishal shares, "I see myself as an Indian actor. For me, language should never be a barrier when it comes to storytelling. Today, the boundaries between Hindi and regional cinema are dissolving, and audiences everywhere are embracing good content, no matter where it comes from. I would love to work in South Indian films and in my mother tongue, Gujarati, as well. Each regional industry has its own flavour, depth, and richness in storytelling, and I'd be honoured to be a part of that creative world. I'd prefer to be known as a Pan-India actor rather than just a Bollywood actor. My goal is to connect with audiences across the country and represent Indian cinema as a whole."

As the lines between industries continue to blur, Vishal's openness to exploring diverse languages and cultures reflects the evolving spirit of Indian cinema one that celebrates talent, versatility, and inclusivity across all regions.