Vishal Mishra And Anshul Garg Reunion On Ek Deewane KI Deewaniyat Title Track Deewaniyat

The teaser of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Ek Deewane Ke Deewaniyat recently released and stirred up a storm of anticipation for its release. Along with the story, the title track of the film Deewaniyat, has already connected with the audience and rightfully so as the film marks the production debut of Play DMF founder Anshul Garg, who has already delivered some of the biggest chartbusters in Indian music.

Sung by Vishal Mishra, this marks the singer's reunion with Anshul after Maanjha, and the craze of it can already be seen on the internet. Even before the release of the song, it has made its way online with several fan edits, who are eagerly awaiting the full version of the song.

Ecstatic with the response, Anshul says, "Deewaniyat marks a big milestone for me as it is my first song as a film producer and to see the love it has received even before its release is overwhelming. The craze that the audience has shown for it just speaks volumes of how much music plays an integral part in storytelling. I am sure when they listen to the whole song, they will fall more in love with it."

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, depicts an intense love story and will be releasing in theatres this Diwali.