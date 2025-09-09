Vivek Vaswani Draws A Comparison As Vyom Gear Up For Debut In Mannu Kya Karegga: "When I First Met SRK..."

Curious Eyes Cinema's upcoming release, Mannu Kya Karegga, is already creating ripples ahead of its grand theatrical release on September 12, 2025. The film, headlined by debutants Vyom and Saachi Bindra, has been steadily building excitement, especially after its much-talked-about trailer launch.

At the event, industry veteran Vivek Vaswani-the man who famously mentored Shah Rukh Khan in his early years-drew striking parallels between the young Vyom and a young SRK. Showering praise, he said:

"When I first met Shah Rukh, I saw hunger, discipline, and fire in his eyes-that's what made him special. When I met Vyom, I felt that same spark. He's an outsider, yes, but he has the drive to work harder than anyone else, and the humility to keep learning. I don't like to compare individuals, but I can say with certainty that today a new star is born."

Produced by Sharad Mehra under the Curious Eyes Cinema banner and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, the film introduces fresh faces while being anchored by a seasoned supporting cast including Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar.

Adding to the anticipation, the film's music-composed by the legendary Lalit Pandit-is already dominating the charts. With the trailer receiving widespread acclaim, Mannu Kya Karegga is poised for a promising opening, marking Vyom and Saachi's entry into the cinematic spotlight.