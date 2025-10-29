Wamiqa Gabbi Challenges Her Trainer For A Three Month Transformation, What Is She Preparing For?

According to a source, the actress had gained some weight for one of her recent projects and now she is working towards becoming leaner for the next one. The source shares, "Wamiqa is now focused on transforming her physique once again and this time she will be shedding almost 10 kilos and undergoing a transformation over the next three months as part of her preparation for her film with Dharma."

Wamiqa also recently shared glimpses from her workout sessions, giving fans a peek into her training routine. From strength training to high energy cardio, she's leaving no stone unturned to achieve her new fitness goals.

Known for her dedication to every role she takes on, Wamiqa's commitment to her craft continues to stand out. Whether it's gaining weight for authenticity or pushing herself to attain a leaner frame, the actor consistently proves that she's willing to go the extra mile for her characters. As she embarks on this new journey with Dharma Productions, fans can't wait to see what transformation and performance Wamiqa brings to the screen next.

On the work front, Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen in Bhoot Bangla with Akshay Kumar, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do with Ayushmann Khurrana, Dil Ka Darwaza Kholna Darling with Siddhant Chaturvedi and G2 with Adivi Sesh and other projects.