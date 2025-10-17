Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Wamiqa Gabbi Exudes Main Character Energy In Her Recent Social Media Post

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wamiqa Gabbi Exudes Main Character Energy

Wamiqa Gabbi is one of the most sought after actresses in the Indian film industry in today's time. The actress who has had a great year with the success of Bhool Chuk Maaf recently posted a video of herself on social media casually walking around while on vacation. The scenic beauty combined with Wamiqa's made for a video that you can't just watch once.

Wamiqa posted the video on her social media with the caption,
"Premiqa ko aur bhi pyaar se Senorita bhi bulaate hain kuchh log 🤍"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

On the work front, Wamiqa Gabbi has one of the busiest line up of projects in the coming year with multiple releases in the pipeline and in different languages.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: wamiqa gabbi
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X