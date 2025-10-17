Wamiqa Gabbi Exudes Main Character Energy In Her Recent Social Media Post

Wamiqa Gabbi is one of the most sought after actresses in the Indian film industry in today's time. The actress who has had a great year with the success of Bhool Chuk Maaf recently posted a video of herself on social media casually walking around while on vacation. The scenic beauty combined with Wamiqa's made for a video that you can't just watch once.

Wamiqa posted the video on her social media with the caption,

"Premiqa ko aur bhi pyaar se Senorita bhi bulaate hain kuchh log 🤍"

On the work front, Wamiqa Gabbi has one of the busiest line up of projects in the coming year with multiple releases in the pipeline and in different languages.