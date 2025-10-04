Wamiqa Gabbi Makes a High-Octane Malayalam Comeback with Tiki Taka

Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi is all set to make a thrilling return to Malayalam cinema with the highly anticipated action spectacle Tiki Taka. She will be seen headlining the film with Asif Ali in a film directed by Rohith VS, known for the critically acclaimed Kala, promising an adrenaline-charged cinematic experience.

Wamiqa first debuted in Malayalam with Tovino Thomas in Godha, directed by Basil Joseph, and now returns to the industry with a high-profile, multi-language project that underscores her growing pan-India presence spanning Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The first-look poster of Tiki Taka has already created a buzz, featuring seven silhouetted figures, four men and three women armed and advancing through a gritty urban landscape shrouded in smoke and shadows. The striking visuals hint at the high-octane action, suspense, and edge-of-your-seat thrills audiences can expect this Christmas 2025.

Apart from Tiki Taka, Wamiqa has over nine releases lined up, and she continues to be one of Bollywood's busiest and most versatile actresses. Her upcoming projects include Bhoot Bangla with Akshay Kumar, Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling with Jaya Bachchan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, and the Telugu actioner G2. With Tiki Taka, she proves once again that she can seamlessly switch between genres and languages, solidifying her reputation as a pan-India star.