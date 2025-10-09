Wamiqa Gabbi Sparks Buzz With Gift Hamper From Maddock Films - Is She Entering The Horror-Verse?

Wamiqa Gabbi has just dropped a major hint about her next move - and Bollywood is already buzzing.

The actress took to Instagram to share a beautifully curated gift hamper featuring a personalised note from Maddock Films - the production house behind some of Hindi cinema's most successful horror comedies like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and the much-anticipated sequel Stree 2.

The post was captioned simply: #NewBeginnings.

Given Maddock's current dominance in the supernatural-comedy space and their growing "Horror-Verse" - fans are already speculating whether Wamiqa is officially stepping into the franchise.

And honestly? It makes perfect sense.

Wamiqa has delivered standout performances across genres and her versatility and screen presence make her a perfect fit for a universe that thrives on strong yet quirky characters.

Could she be playing a ghost? A monster hunter? A village belle with a secret?

Or, bold prediction - could Maddock finally be introducing its first female-led horror spin-off?