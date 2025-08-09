War 2 Advance Booking: When Will Booking Open For Hindi, Tamil & Telugu Versions? Hrithik-Jr. NTR's Film To...

War 2 advance booking in Hindi: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, the wait is about to be over. If you have been eagerly waiting to book tickets for War 2, you don't need to wait any longer. Advance bookings for the action thriller are set to commence soon, bringing cheers to the audience.

WHEN WILL WAR 2 ADVANCE BOOKING START IN HINDI?

Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani-starrer has been making waves ever since the promotional trailer was unveiled. The star-studded cast, intriguing storyline have played an instrumental role in creating hype for the film.

Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh shared an update about War 2 advance bookings, stating that the process will start in the country from Sunday (August 10) in a phased manner. The Hindi version will have a full-fledged advance booking process from Sunday, ensuring that the fans are able to buy the tickets ahead of the release.

"HRITHIK VS NTR: 'WAR 2' ADVANCE BOOKING *LATEST UPDATE*... Advance bookings for #War2 will commence across #India from tomorrow [Sunday, 10 Aug 2025] in a *phased manner (sic)," Adarsh tweeted.

WHEN WILL WAR 2 ADVANCE BOOKING START IN TAMIL NADU (TAMIL VERSION)?

The Tamil version will also have an open full-fledged advance bookings from tomorrow. As the film is releasing in three major languages, the buzz is high for Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's drama.

The Hindi version of War 2 will have a limited release in Tamil Nadu.

WHEN WILL WAR 2 BOOKING OPEN IN TELUGU LANGUAGE?

Considering the star power of Jr. NTR, all eyes are on the advance bookings for War 2 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The bookings for the Telugu version will commence on Monday (August 11, 2025].

Interestingly, a pre-release event will be organised in Hyderabad on Sunday.

War 2, which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji, will hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025. The movie is clashing with Coolie at the box office as Rajinikanth's movie is also releasing on the same date.