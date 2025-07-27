War 2 Cast Fees: Hrithik Roshan Or Jr NTR - Who’s Charging More Money? What Is The Film’s Budget? UPDATE

War 2 Cast Fees: Bollywood is all set for a major cinematic event as War 2 gears up for release during the Independence Day weekend next month. The film is already creating massive buzz among fans, thanks to its action-packed promise and powerhouse cast. This time, War 2 features an exciting new trio, Hrithik Roshan returns to the franchise, joined by Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji-famous for films like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra, War 2 adds a new spark to Yash Raj Films' growing spy universe. The sequel builds on the blockbuster success of War (2019), which featured Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor.

With high expectations and a bigger scale, the sequel promises to raise the action and drama to new levels. The story is expected to build deeper connections within YRF's spy universe, which also includes hits like Pathaan and Tiger 3.

WHAT IS THE BUDGET OF WAR 2? COMPARISONG WITH PATHAAN & TIGER 3

A recent report by Bollywood Hungama reveals that War 2 is now the most expensive film ever made in YRF's Spy Universe. The movie is reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore - and that's excluding the marketing spend. Yes, you read that right!

In comparison, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan had a budget of Rs 350 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was made for around Rs 325 crore. With an even bigger budget, War 2 stands out as YRF's most ambitious spy film so far.

WAR 2 CAST FEES: HOW MUCH MONEY HRITHIK ROSHAN & JR NTR ARE CHARGING?

The report further reveals the massive fees charged by War 2's star cast. Jr NTR is said to have received a whopping Rs 70 crore for his role, while Hrithik Roshan reportedly earned Rs 50 crore along with a profit-sharing deal.

Kiara Advani, who plays the female lead in War 2, reportedly received Rs 15 crore for her role. Anil Kapoor, who plays an important character but is missing from the trailer, was paid Rs 10 crore. Meanwhile, director Ayan Mukerji has been paid a hefty ₹30 crore to helm this high-budget action thriller.

WAR 2 RELEASE DATE: WHEN TO WATCH IN THEATRES?

War 2 is scheduled to hit the big screen on August 14, 2025, just ahead of Independence Day. Although the trailer has sparked mixed reactions among fans, hopes remain high for the film's box office performance.