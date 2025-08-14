War 2 Critic Review: Hrithik’s Film FAILS To Live Upto Expectations; Flawed VFX, Poor Direction Disappoint

War 2 Critic Review: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have teamed up for the first time in the much-anticipated film War 2 and the excitement about the same is palpable. This action thriller, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has been one of the year's most awaited releases. War 2 also marked Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood and featured Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Ashutosh Rana in significant roles. The film is a sequel to the 2019 hit War, which starred Hrithik alongside Tiger Shroff. Interestingly, Hrithik reprised his role as Kabir Dhaliwal in War 2.

This Ayan Mukerji directorial marks Hrithik's initial collaboration with Jr NTR. The movie promised an engaging showdown between these two stars with intense action sequences that are central to its plot. Additionally, Hrithik's new on-screen chemistry with Kiara Advani has generated considerable excitement among fans. The buzz surrounding War 2 has been immense, fueled by its trailers and songs. And as War 2 has finally hit the screens, here's what the critics have to say about the movie

War 2 Critics Review

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, film critic Sumit Kadel gave War 2 just 1. stars and wrote, "#War2 IS A FIASCO - a "Thugs of Hindostan" moment for YRF. In terms of content and quality, this will go down as the weakest film in the Spy Universe. The three biggest pillars of any action film are VFX, action, and story and on all three fronts, War 2 is extremely poor. The story is the same old recycled plot. #JrNTR's fans will likely be very disappointed, as he did not get the kind of elevation he deserved. Overall, War 2 fails on every front. It stands nowhere in comparison to #Pathaan, #War, or #EkThaTiger, and is even weaker than #Tiger3. The film has neither style nor substance.".

On the other hand, Christopher Kanagaraj tweeted, "#War2 - Film with only Style & no Substance. Both Hrithik & NTR hv equal screenspace. Their Dance seq is blast. Kiara wasted. Visually Gud. VFX flaws. Has Snow fight, Car fight, Boat fight, Aeroplane fight, Train fight etc. No Story. Logic less & Lengthy Narration. BELOW AVERAGE!"

Amid this, War 2 did get some positive reviews as well. Joginder Tuteja gave War 2 3.5 stars and wrote, " #War2 is a good popcorn entertainer. I love watching action thrillers, it's my favourite genre, so I just wanted to sit back, relax and enjoy the proceedings on screen. As much to that extent, the film worked for me. One can hunt for logic in everything that goes on screen or pick on other technical aspects. However when it comes to just enjoying a film on the big screen, this one worked for me with all its sound and visuals."

Meanwhile, talking about his Bollywood debut, Jr NTR emphasised, "This is not a movie, as everybody is saying, of NTR going into Hindi cinema. But this is equally Hrithik sir coming into Telugu cinema. Everybody, each and every fan of mine who is here, everybody who hasn't been here will take you to their hearts, will take care of you sir. This is my promise. They will keep you in their hearts. Your responsibility is ours. Thank you, sir, all the sweetness, greatness and kindness".