War 2 Early Review: Hrithik-Jr NTR’s Film Is A Thrill Ride Which Guarantees Goosebumps But Climax Has….

War 2 Early Review: Remember the 2019 release action drama War? The movie was a massive hit and everyone was absolutely in awe of Hrithik's performance as Kabir Dhaliwal. And now, after almost 6 years, Hrithik is set to rule the big screens once again as Kabir Dhaliwal in War 2 and we can't keep calm about it. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is an action thriller and is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. To note, War 2 also features Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in the lead.

Interestingly, War 2 marks Jr NTR's much talked about big Bollywood debut and also marks his first collaboration with Hrithik. In fact, fans have been eagerly waiting for their massive face off. On the other hand, Hrithik's sizzling chemistry with Kiara Advani has also been the talk of the town. And while the trailer and the songs have got the audience excited for War 2 which is set to hit the theatres on August 14, we have got our hands on the censor board review of the movie.

War 2 Early Review & Rating

Taking to social media, actor turned critic Kuldeep Gadhvi called War 2 a thrill ride which will leave everyone with goosebumps. He stated that this Ayan Mukerji directorial is a 'shaandaar action thriller' which leaves mark with a dhamakedar action, story, choreography and music. Kuldeep also mentioned that Hrithik delivers an outstanding and intense performance as Kabir Dhaliwal while Jr NTR's stint is also impressive. On the other hand, he also emphasised that Kiara isn't there just for the glamour quotient but 'has an action, emotional and in depth performance'.

War 2 Climax Update

As per Kuldeep, Hrithik and Jr NTR's face off is mind-blasting. "Interval point shaandaar hai but climax behatareen hai," he stated and emphasised that the movie will be having a twist and later a surprise during and post the climax. Furthermore, Kuldeep Gadhvi gave the movie a rating of 4.5 stars and called War 2 a dhamakedaar, full on paisa vasool mass entertainer.

Meanwhile, Hrithik opened up about collaborating with Jr NTR for the first time in War 2 and stated, "NTR is incredible, and a true champ. He's the first co-star I've worked with who doesn't need rehearsals. He has every step inside him already. That amazed me completely. Working on the dance-off with NTR was an extraordinary experience. I learned a lot from him, which I'll now incorporate".