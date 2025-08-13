War 2 FDFS Timings: When Will First Day First Show Release In Mumbai, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh?

War 2 FDFS timings: What a way to kick-off the Independence Day 2025 celebration! War 2 is releasing on Thursday (August 14), promising blockbuster entertainment for the audience. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the action drama ever since the trailer was unveiled. While Hrithik Roshan continues to lead the charge for the second installment, Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR have joined them in War 2.

WHY HRITHIK ROSHAN DIDN'T DO MEDIA INTERVIEWS FOR WAR 2?

War 2 promises to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with action, thrill, suspense, drama, emotions and excitement. Yash Raj Films have left no stone unturned to make the action flick a successful affair. From a grand pre-release event to secrecy about the climax, the team has ensured that the movie remains in the headlines for several reasons.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor, "Following the success of Saiyaara, YRF has opted for a different marketing strategy. They have decided to not overexpose the stars in media interviews or interaction with social media influencers. The marketing team and the creative team have joined forces to ensure a smooth flow of promotions, where nothing is overexposed. This worked in favour of Saiyaara, and they are now hoping the replicate the same for War 2."

WAR 2 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW IN MUMBAI TIMINGS

While War 2 shows will start at 9 in cinema halls in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, Hrithik Roshan's fans will host the first show for War 2 at 4am in Mumbai.

In case you want to watch the film at 4am, you can book tickets for IMAX Wadala as is it hosting the first show for the movie. It will be a fan screening where ardent followers of Hrithik Roshan will come together to watch the much-awaited movie.

WAR 2 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW TIMINGS IN ANDRA PRADESH, TELANGANA

Wondering what are the War 2 FDFS timings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh? The Telugu version of the film will be available for watching at 9am across mutliple theatres in the two states.