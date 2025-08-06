War 2: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR To Have A Major Dance Face Off On Big Screen - Here's What We Know

Aditya Chopra plans a strategic marketing approach for War 2, offering only a brief preview of the dance duel between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The full song will premiere in cinemas on August 14, aiming to boost box office attendance.

Aditya Chopra, a renowned producer known for his innovative approach to Indian cinema, is set to employ a familiar marketing tactic for War 2. According to industry insiders, Yash Raj Films will offer only a brief preview of the much-anticipated dance duel between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The complete song will be reserved exclusively for cinema audiences when War 2 hits theatres on August 14.

The film's teaser is expected to be released later this week. A trade source revealed, "War 2 is the biggest tentpole film of India in 2025, and everything about it is hugely anticipated. Everyone's eyes are on Hrithik and NTR's dance number, and Aditya Chopra is well aware of this. He wants to keep building the hype and hunger for this song till the release, and not give the full song to people to watch it for free on their mobile phones. He wants to bring people into theatres to watch War 2, and experience the magic of seeing Hrithik Roshan & NTR dancing together on the big screen, just as it is supposed to be consumed."

Aditya Chopra's Marketing Strategy

The source further elaborated on Aditya Chopra's strategy: "This is classic Aditya Chopra strategy. He preserved the best song of Bunty Aur Babli, Kajra Re, prior to its release and people were blown seeing it in theatres. He locked up all the songs of Dhoom 3, and people were surprised seeing them in theatres, where the visuals of Kamli exploded. He knows he has gold with him in the Hrithik-NTR dance song, and he will not give it out just like that. He wants people to come to theatres to watch it, and then he wants people to keep coming back to theatres to enjoy it more and more because it will be unavailable on the internet."

Chopra aims for high box office numbers by drawing audiences into cinemas rather than offering content online. His focus remains on increasing footfalls and ticket sales for War 2 through this theatrical-first approach.

Details About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 marks another chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in prominent roles. Scheduled for a grand release on August 14, it will be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

Audiences eagerly await this cinematic spectacle as they anticipate witnessing Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's dance face-off on the big screen.