War 2: Hrithik Sends Perfect 'Return Gift' To Jr NTR Ahead Of Film's Release & It Has A RRR Twist

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated film, War 2, set to hit theatres on August 14. The excitement surrounding the movie is palpable as fans eagerly await the showdown between these two stars. Their playful exchanges have only added to the buzz, with Jr NTR recently sending a warning to Hrithik via a billboard.

In response, Hrithik Roshan sent a 'return gift' to Jr NTR with an RRR twist. The Devara star shared a picture on social media, showing himself reading a billboard message from Hrithik. It humorously stated, "Naatu Naatu as much as you want, but I'm winning this war." Jr NTR replied, "Nice return gift @hrithikroshan sir...But this is not the end! The War begins for real on 14th August. See you then! #8DaysToWar2."

Anticipation Builds for War 2

The playful banter between the two actors has heightened anticipation for War 2's action-packed scenes. Recently, Hrithik shared photos of himself on his balcony with a billboard in the background featuring Jr NTR's image and a warning that read, "Ghunghroo toot jayenge par humse ye war jeet nahi paoge." Accepting the challenge, Hrithik captioned his post, "Okay @jrntr, now you've taken it too far by sending an actual BILLBOARD under my house! Alright, challenge accepted. Remember, you brought this upon yourself. #9DaysToWar2."

A glimpse of the song Janaabe Aali from War 2 has been revealed in a new still. It shows Hrithik and Jr NTR making an impressive entrance onto a crowded dance floor in matching white outfits. The scene is filled with energy and excitement, hinting at an unforgettable dance rivalry between the two stars.

Exclusive Dance Number Teased

Yash Raj Films confirmed that there will be a dance battle in War 2 that can only be seen in cinemas. They announced on social media that audiences could catch a glimpse of this dance rivalry exclusively on the big screen when War 2 releases worldwide in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil from August 14. The song will not be available on streaming platforms; only a short teaser will be released before the film's premiere.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 promises to deliver thrilling action sequences and captivating performances by its lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani and will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The anticipation for War 2 continues to grow as fans eagerly await its release on August 14. With its star-studded cast and exciting storyline, the film is expected to make waves at the box office.