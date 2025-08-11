War 2 Initial REVIEW: Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's Film To Become A Smasher- Early Tweets Go Viral

War 2 early (initial) review: Industry experts, producers, actors, critics, exhibitors and distributors are keeping their eye on the performance of War 2 as the movie has the potential to deliver a sixer at the box office. Hrithik Roshan's charm and Jr. NTR's Bollywood debut are expected to pull the audience towards the theatres, setting the cash registers jingling.

WAR 2 PRE-RELEASE REVIEWS GO VIRAL

With just three days remaining for release, expectations for War 2's solid performance have increased multiple times. The huge advance bookings have showcased that cinephiles are eagerly waiting for the action thriller. While Hrithik Roshan created ripples at the box office with War 1, Jr. NTR is replacing Tiger Shroff in the second installment. NTR's magic is expected to work like a charm in the Andra Pradesh and Telangana markets.

YRF Films is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a successful affair. It started with visually stunning shoot locales outside India, where the actors shot for beautifully choreographed dance sequences.

On Sunday, the makers organised a pre-release event in Hyderabad, generating a massive response from the audience. Considering the success of War, the production house is confident that War 2 will break all box office records and perform better than Chhaava and other hit films of 2025.

Ahead of the release, early reviews for War 2 have surfaced on the internet. The viral tweets have created anticipation for the flick. Cinehub tweeted, "The INSIDE REPORTS of #War2 is SUPER DUPER GOOD. Both #HrithikRoshan and #JrNTR are going to be TALK OF THE NATION after the release of the film (sic)."

DID TARAN ADARSH HINT AT WAR 2 BEATING PATHAAN AT BOX OFFICE?

Taran Adarsh said a lot, even without saying a lot. His tweet captured the attention of the netizens as he asked his followers to guess the prediction of War 2. Fans deciphered that the Bollywood critic was hinting at War 2 beating Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War's opening day box office collection.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 will hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025.

Are you excited for War 2? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.