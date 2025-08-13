War 2 Internal Report: Better Than Pathaan! Is Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR-starrer The BEST Spy Universe Film?

War 2 internal report: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Yash Raj Films will take you on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, action, music, dance, romance, and lots of thrill with the release of War 2. The much-awaited film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR is releasing on Thursday (August 14) amid huge buzz.

WAR 2 FIRST REVIEW: IS FILM BETTER THAN PATHAAN? EARLY REVIEW INDICATES

Cinephiles have been eagerly waiting for the film ever since the explosive trailer showcased the high-octane action sequences and sizzling chemistry between the leads. From Kiara Advani-Hrithik Roshan's kiss scene to Jr. NTR's grand entry, the movie has remained in the headlines for different reasons. Hrithik and Jr. NTR's chemistry was also visible at a pre-release event, showcasing the comfort and bond that they share.

As fans started the countdown for the release of War 2, the first review of the film was shared on social media. The trade experts are expecting the Ayan Mukerji directorial to set the cash registers jingling on its opening day. The performance in the second half of Thursday will depend on the positive word-of-mouth publicity. This is where the early reviews play a crucial role.

We all know that YRF has built a spy universe with films like Pathaan, Tiger and War. While Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan smashed all the box office records, Salman Khan's Tiger franchise also worked well for the production house. War was the highest grosser of 2019, and now, all eyes are on the second installment.

Ahead of the release, an internal report for the film was released online, and it described War 2 as the 'best spy universe film'. Yes, you read that right! The tweet grabbed several eyeballs as it claimed that War 2 was the best film in the spy universe. Is War 2 better than Pathaan and Tiger 3? The early reviews have indicated that the action thriller is loaded with entertainment and has several whistle-worthy moments.

WAR OR COOLIE- WHICH FILM IS BETTER?

War 2 will hit the silver screens on August 14, coinciding with the Independence Day 2025 celebrations. The movie is clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie at the box office. Early reports indicated that Coolie has gained an edge over Ayan Mukerji's film at the worldwide box office.

The initial pre-release reviews for War 2 and Coolie have indicated that both films are loaded with entertainment. However, War 2 is said to be better than Coolie in terms of writing and execution.