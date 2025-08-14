War 2 Post Credit Scene LEAKED: Young Alia Bhatt Paves Way For 'Alpha' In Hrithik Roshan’s Film, Here's HOW

War 2 Post Credit Scene Leaked: War 2 and Coolie have finally been released in the theaters. Both movies are expected to do exceptionally well. As War 2 was released in the theaters, there were claims of the movie's post-credit scene being leaked online. The post credit scene sets the way for Alia Bhatt's upcoming film 'Alpha.'

The unconfirmed post-credit leak was deleted from X, saying, "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner." However, Times Of India reports what was actually inside the leaked video. Keep scrolling to know:

War 2 Leaked Post-Credit

As per TOI's report, War 2's post-credit scene features a younger version of Alia Bhatt's character from 'Alpha' alongside Bobby Deol. The post-credit scene shows Bobby Deol tattooing Alia Bhatt's character with a Greek alphabet letter named alpha. Alpha reportedly denotes someone who is fast and strong. Bobby explains the meaning to the girl, saying how every city is an urban jungle ruled by one person. The young girl then repeats the word 'Alpha.' That's how the post-credit scene ends.

War 2 Review

After watching the film, a user took to X to pen down his review, saying, "Completed watching War 2 @tarak9999 anna @iHrithik sir goddam 🥵🔥 every scene is a rollacoaster. No other directors shown @tarak9999 as ultra stylish as #AyanMukerji kudos to you Sir." Another tweeted, "If you're a fan of high-energy action and star-studded performances, War 2 is a must-watch! 💥."

Bollywood debut of Jr. NTR is being heavily praised by the viewers. War 2 released in the theaters on August 14, 2025. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, NT Rama Rao Jr., Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, Soni Razdan, Tiger Shroff, and Bobby Deol in key roles.