War 2 Release: Kiara Advani On Aavan Jawan Song "It’s Just Dreamy and Beautiful”

With each new glimpse of War 2, Kiara Advani is making her presence felt in a big way. From the power-packed trailer to the stunning Aavan Jaavan song, she's not just part of the film - she's one of its most talked-about highlights.

The behind-the-scenes video of the song gives fans a peek into the shoot's vibe, filled with easy chemistry between Hrithik and Kiara, and a breathtaking backdrop that adds to the magic.

Speaking during the shoot, Kiara shared,

"So beautiful, the weather is great and kind to us. We had the right mix of sunshine and the lovely wind coming in."

She added with a smile,

"I feel like staying back here, chilling and relaxing and swimming in these thermal pools. It's just dreamy and beautiful."

The song has already turned into a fan favourite - their chemistry, the visuals, and the mood have all come together perfectly. In a film that's built on action and intensity, Kiara brings in a softness and spark that's fresh and unforgettable.

With War 2, she's clearly found her space - and she's owning it.