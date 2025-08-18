War 2: Sidharth Malhotra Reviews Kiara Advani's Performance In Hrithik Starrer With A Sweet Note



Sidharth Malhotra recently expressed admiration for his wife, Kiara Advani, after watching her in the action-packed film War 2. He shared his thoughts on social media, praising both the film's grandeur and Kiara's impressive performance. "What a ride! Action, scale and so much style. @kiaraaliaadvani such grace and strength on screen. @hrithikroshan As always a class apart. @jrntr sheer powerhouse on screen and a big applause to @ayan_mukerji and team for bringing it all to life," he wrote.

Kiara Advani made her debut in the Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe with War 2, joining a franchise that includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Her character, Kavya Luthra, is described as sharp and stylish, playing a crucial role in the film's storyline. Reacting to Sidharth's praise, Kiara responded with heart emojis.

Box Office Success

Despite facing competition from Rajinikanth's Coolie, War 2 has performed well at the box office. Within three days of its release, the film earned ₹142 crore and was expected to surpass ₹150 crore by August 17. However, trade analysts suggest that the film's true test will be its performance on Monday.

The audience has lauded War 2 for its grand scale and thrilling action sequences. Hrithik Roshan received accolades for his finesse, while Jr NTR was praised for his raw intensity. Kiara Advani's debut in this action-heavy franchise has also been noted as striking.

Ayan Mukerji's Direction

Director Ayan Mukerji has been commended for creating blockbuster set pieces while maintaining an energetic narrative throughout War 2. The film combines star power with spectacle and fan enthusiasm to establish itself as one of the year's major event films.

Kiara shared a still from the movie on social media, thanking audiences for their support: "Your love speaks the loudest… seeing your smiles, your cheers, your excitement fills our hearts with joy… #War2 in cinemas." Her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan has become a topic of discussion among fans.