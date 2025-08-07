War 2 Song Janaabe Aali First Review: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Dance Face Off Is 'Crazy Terrific' - Deets

War 2 Song Janaabe Aali First Review: It's been over a year since we saw Hrithik Roshan's magic on the big screen with 2024 Fighter. And now, he is all over the headlines for his first release of 2025. We are talking about War 2 which is an action thriller and is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's YRF, War 2 also features Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. To note, War 2, which happens to be the sequel to the 2019 release War, and marks Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood.

Interestingly, War 2 also marks Hrithik's first collaboration with Kiara Advani and their sizzling chemistry has been one of the most talked about elements of the movie. This isn't all. Fans have also been excited to witness Hrithik and Jr NTR's face off. While the trailer gave a glimpse of this major face off, audience has been eagerly waiting for the big release on August 14. Ahead of the release, War 2 created a massive buzz in the town as there have been reports about Hrithik and Jr NTR having a dance face off in a song in the movie. In fact, Hrithik even shared the first glimpse of the song which is titled as Janaabe Aali and it did added to the excitement

War 2 Song Janaabe Aali First Review

As everyone is eagerly waiting for Hrithik and Jr NTR to lock horns on the dance floor, we have got the first review of the song Janaabe Aali. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, self proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu revealed that the song is 'crazy terrific'. He also revealed who as per him has won this dance competition and wrote, "Jr NTR won the competition against Hrithik"

When Will Janaabe Aali Release?

If you are wondering when will this much anticipated song from War 2 release, here's an update. The makers will be sharing a teaser of Janaabe Aali today. However, the entire song will be out post the movie's release. Yes! The audience will be watching Hrithik and Jr NTR's dance rivalry only on big screen.

Meanwhile, Hrithik had earlier told Variety, "War is a really special franchise for me. It is not easy making films of this scale, and we have given our best to make 'War 2' an action spectacle for people. I've always been a huge fan of the action genre since I was a kid, and I really have fun whenever I do films like War 2. So, for me, I had the best time reliving Kabir - a character that has given me love from all quarters for years now. I can't wait to see the reaction of people when they see 'War 2' on the big screen".