War 2 Ticket Booking: How To Book War 2 Tickets On BookMyShow, Paytm Or District? Release Date & Other DEETS
War 2 Ticket Booking: The buzz around War 2 is at an all-time high as the spy-thriller gears up for its grand release. Backed by the success of its first installment War (2019), the franchise returns with a fresh dose of thrill and star power, promising a cinematic treat for fans.
Directed by Ayan Mukherji, War 2 features a powerhouse cast led by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR while Kiara Advani plays the leading lady. The film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year, ready to deliver big on entertainment.
WAR 2 RELEASE DATE, ADVANCE BOOKING, AND CAST DETAILS
War 2 brings back Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, the suave spy who left audiences hooked in the first part. This time, the stakes are higher as Kabir takes on a dangerous undercover mission spanning six countries-Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Japan, Russia, and India.
The mission pits him against a powerful new enemy, Vikram, portrayed by Telugu superstar Jr NTR in his much-awaited Hindi debut. The trailer promises an electrifying clash between the two, packed with intense drama, high-stakes espionage, and adrenaline-pumping action sequences.
Kiara Advani joins the cast as Kavya Luthra, a character with far more depth than just a romantic angle, while Ashutosh Rana returns as Colonel Sunil Luthra, ensuring a strong link to the larger Spy Universe.
War 2 is all set to hit theaters on August 14 which coincides with the Independence Day weekend. The makers have already opened advance bookings, and early reports suggest a strong response from audiences.
HOW TO BOOK WAR 2 TICKETS ON BOOKMYSHOW?
Step
1:
Download
the
App
Go to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, search for BookMyShow, and install the app on your smartphone.
Step
2:
Choose
Your
Location
Open the app and select your city or state to view nearby theaters.
Step
3:
Search
for
the
Movie
Type War 2 in the search bar. Select your preferred language (Hindi, Telugu) and format (2D, 4DX, or IMAX 2D). Tap on 'Book Tickets.'
Step
4:
Select
Show
Details
Pick your date, cinema, showtime, and then choose your seats from the seating chart.
Step
5:
Make
the
Payment
Click Pay, accept the terms and conditions, and pay securely using your preferred payment method.
Step
6:
Get
Your
E-Ticket
Once confirmed, save your e-ticket and head to the theater on time.
HOW TO BOOK WAR 2 TICKETS ON PAYTM SHOW?
Step
1:
Install
&
Log
In
Download the Paytm app on your smartphone. Open it and sign in using your mobile number.
Step
2:
Open
Movie
Tickets
On the home screen, tap Ticket Book, then select Movie Tickets.
Step
3:
Search
for
War
2
Enter your city to see local theaters, then type wAR 2 in the search bar.
Step
4:
Choose
Show
Details
Pick your preferred date, theater, showtime, and select the number of seats available.
Step
5:
Make
the
Payment
Tap Pay, accept the terms and conditions, and complete your payment using any available method.
Step
6:
Save
Your
E-Ticket
After confirmation, save your e-ticket and reach the theater on time for a fun-filled War 2 experience!
HOW TO BOOK WAR 2 TICKETS ON DISTRICT?
Step
1:
Install
&
Sign
In
Download the District app on your smartphone. Open it and log in using your mobile number.
Step
2:
Go
to
the
Movies
Section
From the home screen, tap Movies and search for War 2 in the "Now Showing" list.
Step
3:
Choose
Show
Details
Pick your date, cinema, showtime, and the number of seats.
Step
4:
Confirm
&
Make
Payment
Tap Pay, agree to the terms, and complete the transaction with your preferred payment method.
Step
5:
Save
Your
E-Ticket
Once confirmed, your e-ticket will appear. Save it and head to the theater.