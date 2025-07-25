War 2 Trailer: How Is Kiara's Role Connected To War 1st Part? Will She Kill Hrithik? Fan Theories Go Viral

Photo Credit: Instagram/@yrf

War 2 Trailer: The battlefield has just got bigger and better! The highly-anticipated War 2 trailer has dropped like a thunderclap, unleashing an electrifying face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, setting the tone for a globe-trotting action spectacle. From high-speed chases to heart-pounding combat, this adrenaline-packed glimpse teases a war that's not just about enemies - but about honor, betrayal, and destiny. And with Kiara Advani joining the action and slick visuals dialed up to cinematic perfection, War 2 has raised the bar for spy thrillers.

The much-awaited trailer was unveiled this morning, amidst high anticipation. Ever since then, fans have donned the hat of a detective and have been dissecting every scene, frame by frame. And now, they have revealed the name of Kiara's character in the film and how she is connected with the War franchise.

Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani Kissing Scene In War 2 Trailer: What Is The Age Gap Between The Two?

Amidst the chaos of bullets and betrayals, the War 2 trailer delivers a sizzling surprise - a passionate moment between Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani that lights up the screen. Their kiss isn't just romantic; it's a high-voltage spark in a storm of action, hinting at a deeper connection tangled in danger, desire, and deception. The scene has fans buzzing - and it's just a glimpse of the storm to come.

Meanwhile, the 18-year age gap between Hrithik and Kiara has left the netizens baffled. While Hrithik is currently 51 years old, new mum Kiara is set to turn 34 this month on the 31st.

War 2 Trailer: Fans Reveal Kiara Advani's Role In Sequel? How Is She Connected To The War Franchise?

The eagle-eyed fans have zoomed in on the scene where she is wearing an army uniform and found an easter egg. Apparently, the name of Kiara's character is 'Kavya Luthra' and there is a possibility that she is the daughter of 'Colonel Sunil Luthra' (played by Ashutosh Rana), as per a Reddit thread.

For those unversed, the veteran actor is reprising his role of Colonel Luthra from War (2019) in the sequel, the ex-mentor of Kabir (Hrithik). In War 2 trailer, the high-on-tension confrontation scene between Ashutosh Rana and Hrithik Roshan has added more anticipation to the film.

Will Kiara Advani Kill Hrithik Roshan In War 2?

According to several fan theories surfacing on Reddit and Twitter, Kiara Advani has done much more than just romancing Hrithik's character in War 2. In the first half of the trailer, Kiara is seen romancing Hrithik, while the latter half shows her engaging in intense fight sequences with him.

Reacting to the Reddit thread, one of the users wrote, "So she's here to sabotage Kabir. 50% story done", while another user wrote, "Okay, so Kiara would think Kabir killed Luthra, but in reality, it would be NTR." Meanwhile, another user replied, "I think Kabir kills Colonel Luthra, and after that, Kiara gets to know about it in mid-film, goes after Kabir for his head on a spike. But the end probably reveals why he killed him, OR Kiara is acting as a double agent, Kabir killed Luthra, and she goes undercover from the start or something 😂."