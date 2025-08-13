Get Updates
War 2 Vs Coolie | Hrithik Roshan Sends Best Wishes To Rajinikanth Ahead Of Their Box-Office Clash: Took My....

Hrithik Roshan Sends Best Wishes To Rajinikanth

Ahead of the release of War 2 & Coolie, Hrithik Roshan shares his best wishes for the legendary actor, calling Rajinikanth 'an inspiration and a standard'.

A day before the release of War 2, Hrithik Roshan took to X (formerly X) and wrote, "Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!"

Hrithik reminisced about sharing screen with Rajinikanth in Bhagwaan dada (1986) as a child actor, alongside the veteran actor Rajinikanth, who he regarded as 'one of my first teachers'.

https://x.com/iHrithik/status/1955530650183991611?t=QWDwYRGrHdAbgR1vrrzuTA&s=19

Marking his respect for 50 years of Rajinikanth in the Indian Film Industry, Hrithik gave a shout-out to his legacy and on-screen magic.

The War 2 Actor's heart warming gesture left the internet surprised with fans terming Hrithik 'the most secure Indian Actor'.

Alongside promoting his own film War 2, Hrithik Roshan congratulating Rajinikanth, displayed a show of good faith and celebrated the power of Indian Cinema and Rajinikanth's contribution to it.

War 2 will feature Hrithik Roshan back on-screen as his popular character of Major Kabir from War (2019). Upon release, War had emerged as the highest grossing film of the year.

The sequel, War 2 marks to be the sixth instalment of YRF's Spy Universe. The film will showcase Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr and Kiara Advani in leading roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is Produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and is set to release in theatres on 14th August in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

