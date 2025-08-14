War 2 X Review: Is Hrithik-Jr NTR’s Film Dhamakedaar Or A Fuski Bomb? Check Tweets Before Watching It

War 2 X Review: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have collaborated for the first time on the big screen and we can't keep calm about it. We are talking about the much anticipated release War 2 which is an action thriller and one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 marks Jr NTR's big Bollywood debut and the movie also features Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana in the lead. For the uninitiated, War 2 is the much talked about sequel to the 2019 release War which featured Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the lead.

To note, Hrithik will be seen reprising his role of Kabir Dhaliwal in War 2 which marks his first collaboration with Jr NTR. In fact, both the superstars will be seen having an interesting face off with some high octane action sequences which its the key element of War 2. On the other hand, Hrithik's fresh chemistry with Kiara has also got everyone quite excited. From trailers to songs, everything about War 2 has managed to create a massive buzz in the town and as the movie has hit the theatres today, the social media is abuzz with tweets about this Ayan Mukerji directorial.

War 2 Twitter Review

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote, "Done with the show. As a Bollywood film viewer, I enjoyed it more than Pathaan and War. I was really worried about @tarak9999's character, but oh god-his role is fantastic and I'm totally satisfied. Blockbuster bomma🔥🔥 3.5/5". Another user tweeted, "Jr NTR makes a commanding Bollywood debut, bringing raw power, screen dominance, and an intense physicality to every scene. His sharp combat style, confident body language, and magnetic presence make his face-offs with Hrithik the film's biggest adrenaline moments, while his grace in Janaab-e-Aali shows his versatility beyond action. Fans call him a "beast" on screen, though his role could have had more depth and screen time. The film's first half is slick and thrilling, packed with exotic locations, high-octane stunts, and the star power of its leads. However, the predictable storyline, slower second half, and patchy VFX (notably the boat chase) stop it from reaching the freshness of the original War".

One of the users also wrote, "#War2 (3.25/5) - Very Good first half followed by a decent 2nd half. Love track disturbed the flow. Brothers angle is okay, could have conveyed better and trimmed to short. Ayan knows the pulse, ended very well. Hit cinema".

Meanwhile, talking about his Bollywood debut, Jr NTR emphasised, "This is not a movie, as everybody is saying, of NTR going into Hindi cinema. But this is equally Hrithik sir coming into Telugu cinema. Everybody, each and every fan of mine who is here, everybody who hasn't been here will take you to their hearts, will take care of you sir. This is my promise. They will keep you in their hearts. Your responsibility is ours. Thank you, sir, all the sweetness, greatness and kindness".