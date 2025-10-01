What's Next For Deepika Padukone: SRK's King To Allu Arjun's Next & More; Check Out Diva's Interesting Line Up

Deepika Padukone is set to star in Atlee's new sci-fi drama alongside Allu Arjun, who will portray multiple characters. This project highlights their commitment to challenging roles in an engaging narrative.

Deepika Padukone is set to star in a sci-fi drama directed by Atlee, featuring Allu Arjun. The film, yet to be titled, promises a significant role for Deepika. A source close to the project reveals, "She has a fierce part, which is essential to the first and second acts of the narrative." This indicates her character is integral to the storyline.

Allu Arjun will portray multiple characters in this film. According to an insider, "Allu is playing the entire family tree in Atlee's next film. He will be seen as a grandfather, father, and two sons in the film, making it a quadruple role for Allu. This would mark the first multiple role film of his career." This unique aspect adds intrigue to the movie.

Deepika Padukone's Career Journey

Deepika Padukone has consistently challenged norms throughout her career. She ranks third on IMDb's list of 'Indian Cinema's Most Prolific Headliners’ over the past 25 years. Shah Rukh Khan leads this list, followed by Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Deepika shared with IMDb, "When I began my journey, I was often told how a woman must or is expected to navigate her career in order to be successful."

Despite these expectations, Deepika chose her own path. She stated, "However, from the very beginning, I was never afraid to ask questions, ruffle feathers, walk a more difficult path and challenge the status quo in order to reshape the mould we have all been expected to fit into." Her determination has clearly paid off.

Allu Arjun's Quadruple Role

The decision for Allu Arjun to play four roles was initially met with hesitation by director Atlee. However, after conducting look tests, Atlee felt confident about this choice. The source mentioned that audiences will enjoy seeing four distinct avatars of Allu Arjun within one film experience.

While Deepika may not be involved in Prabhas' Spirit or Kalki 28988 AD projects currently, her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan on King and her role in Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi drama highlight her diverse choices. These projects reflect her commitment to taking on challenging roles that defy traditional expectations.

This new venture with Allu Arjun showcases both actors' willingness to explore complex characters and narratives. As they bring their talents together under Atlee’s direction, audiences can anticipate an engaging cinematic experience that pushes creative boundaries.