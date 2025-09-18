When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Made History By Bagging A National Award For Four Films In A Single Year

The National Film Awards ceremony is set to take place in New Delhi on September 23. As the latest winners receive the prestigious trophy, let's look back at an extraordinary feat that only actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has achieved in Indian cinema. The powerhouse performer once made history by winning National Award recognition for four different films in a single year, a rare accomplishment that continues to inspire cinephiles and actors alike.

In 2012, Siddiqui's exceptional performances in Kahaani, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dekh Indian Circus, and Talaash earned him the prestigious Special Jury Award at the 60th National Film Awards. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that it wasn't tied to just one iconic role, but celebrated the collective brilliance he brought to multiple characters in a single year.

Each film reflected a new shade of his artistry - from the sharp Intelligence Bureau officer in Kahaani to the unforgettable Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur. In Dekh Indian Circus, he moved audiences with his portrayal of a struggling father, while Talaash proved his ability to shine even in an ensemble setup. Together, these roles captured the jury's attention and cemented his reputation as one of the most versatile actors of his generation.

For Nawazuddin, the honor was more than just an award, it was validation of years of struggle, resilience, and sheer dedication to his craft. Even today, his record of winning a National Award for four films in a single year stands unmatched, underlining his place as a true legend of Indian cinema.

With an exciting slate of upcoming projects, including Thama, Blind Babu, and Section 108, Nawazuddin is all set to continue redefining versatility and proving why he remains one of the boldest, most fearless performers on screen.