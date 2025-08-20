“When Vidya Lip-Syncs, You Forget It’s Me Singing” — Shreya Ghoshal at Parineeta 20-Year Celebration

Last evening, the entire team of Parineeta came together for a special screening, marking the film's glorious 20-year milestone. Among those present were Vidya Balan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rekha ji, Shantanu Moitra, Swanand Kirkire, Dia Mirza, and singer Shreya Ghoshal, who lent her voice to four unforgettable songs in the film.

Taking the audience down memory lane, Shreya Ghoshal showered heartfelt praise on Vidya Balan's artistry. She said, "I can proudly say that if there is someone who can do proper lip-sync in a song, make it their own, and make it feel as if it's not Shreya Ghoshal singing but Vidya Balan herself, it's Vidya. She brings unmatched nuances on-screen."

The evening wasn't just about celebrating a film but also about honoring Vidya Balan's incredible journey. This June marked her remarkable milestone of completing 20 years in Indian cinema. With effortless performances across genres, she has consistently redefined what it means to be a female protagonist on-screen. From Parineeta to Kahaani, The Dirty Picture to Tumhari Sulu, Vidya has carved her place as one of the most powerful and versatile performers of our time.

Even two decades later, Parineeta continues to be remembered not just as Vidya Balan's iconic debut, but as the film that heralded the arrival of a leading lady who would change the language of Indian cinema.