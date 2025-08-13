When War 2's Hrithik Recalled Working With Coolie Star Rajinikanth: Every Time I Made A Mistake He Took…

Hrithik Roshan Rajinikanth Movie: This Independence Day, the Indian box office is set to witness an interesting box office clash between two of the most anticipated releases of 2025. We are talking about Rajinikanth starrer Coolie and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. Both the movie happens to be action thrillers and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Ayaan Mukerji respectively. The trailers have got the audience excited for both Coolie and War 2.

While everyone is eagerly looking forward to Hrithik locking horns with Rajinikanth at the box office, did you know that the War 2 star had shared the screen with the Thalaivaa once? Yes! You read it right. Hrithik played the role of Rajinikanth's adopted son in J. Om Prakash's (Hrithik's grandfather) directorial Bhagwaan Dada. In fact, both Hrithik and Rajinikanth shared a close relationship.

Hrithik Roshan On Working With Rajinikanth

During the launch of The Roshan, Hrithik spoke about his experience of working with Rajinikanth and said that the legendary actor was so gentle that he used to take the blame of all his mistakes during the shooting. "I used to talk to him like 'yes uncle, no, yes.' I had my way with him. Today If I get a chance to work with him, I will be very different. I will realize the burden and the weight of the moment that I am sharing the screen space with him, my god," he stated. Hrithik further added, "He was so gentle. Whenever I messed up a shot, Rajini Sir used to take the blame, 'sorry sorry it was my fault.' Every single time I made a mistake, Rajinikanth Sir took the blame so that I, the child would not get conscious".

War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Clash

Meanwhile, as War 2 and Coolie are locking horns at the ticket windows on August 14, both the movies have received an impressive response in terms of advance booking and has left the fans wondering about who will win the box office game this Independence day.