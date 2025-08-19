Who Is Ankit Siwach, Who Will Be Seen With Farhan Akhtar In 120 Bahadur?

From winning hearts on television to making waves in films and OTT, Ankit Siwach has carved a place for himself as one of the most versatile talents in the industry. Known for his, dedication and powerful performances, Ankit has been on an unstoppable run, delivering one hit after another. And now, he is all set to be seen on the big screen in 120 Bahadur, a much-anticipated film where he shares the frame with Farhan Akhtar.

Before stepping into 120 Bahadur, Ankit impressed audiences with his film KULL, which became a blockbuster hit and earned him wide praise for his compelling screen presence. The project not only showcased his acting range but also cemented his place as an actor to watch out for.

Another milestone in his career was Madam Driver, a film that brought him appreciation from both critics and audiences. Ankit lead the way and represented Madam Driver at the New York Indian Film Festival, adding another feather to his cap. His portrayal in the film stood out for its sincerity and depth, further proving his ability to bring authenticity to any character he takes on.

While television gave him his initial fame, Ankit has made a strong mark in the OTT space with back-to-back successes. His transition from TV to web series and films has been seamless, and his choice of roles reflects his dedication to challenging himself as an artist. Each project has been different, and each has added a new layer to his craft.

With KULL, Madam Driver, and now 120 Bahadur, Ankit Siwach has shown that he is here to stay. His journey is proof of hard work, talent, and a constant drive to grow. As he prepares to shine in 120 Bahadur alongside Farhan Akhtar, fans can expect yet another powerful performance from this rising star who continues to make his presence felt across every platform.