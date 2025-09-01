Who Is Baaghi 4 New Villain? Saurabh Sachdeva To Lock Horns With Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt

After winning hearts as Shankar in Dhadak 2, powerhouse performer Saurabh Sachdeva is all set to make his mark once again with Baaghi 4.

From the newly released trailer, Saurabh's character comes across as intense and layered a blend of charm, menace, and deep emotional conflict. The glimpses show him dangerous: holding onto love in tender moments while also drenched in a world of fire, chaos, and vengeance. His presence suggests he might be playing a pivotal role, one that blurs the line between a ruthless antagonist and a man driven by passion.

The film is directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with presentation by T-Series and Pen Movies. Starring Tiger Shroff alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Harnaaz Sandhu, and others, Baaghi 4 promises to be "the bloodiest love story of the year" and is set to hit cinemas on 5th September 2025.