Why Jr. NTR Chose War 2? Actors Reveals The Main Reason

NTR is redefining pan-Indian stardom, one blockbuster at a time. After his phenomenal impact in RRR, the Telugu superstar is now set to become the magic element of War 2, YRF's next big-ticket action spectacle from the spy universe and his Bollywood debut film. Sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in this high-octane sequel directed by Ayan Mukerji, NTR's entry into the franchise has already set fan expectations sky-high.

The actor revealed what drew him to the project. "The main reason for me to choose War 2 was definitely the script, its potential and my excitement to work with Hrithik sir," NTR shared.

What makes this moment more iconic is that War 2 is just one of the two colossal films headlined by NTR. While War 2 is slated to be 2025's biggest theatrical event, his untitled film with Prashanth Neel (Salaar, KGF) is already being billed as the biggest action entertainer of 2026. With a dream combination of massive scripts, visionary directors, and fierce characters, NTR is arguably at the peak of his career.

From Tollywood royalty to Bollywood's most awaited anti-hero, NTR is commanding attention like never before. His involvement in War 2 isn't just a casting win, it's a strategic move that adds gravitas, pan-India appeal, and raw power to the franchise. If Hrithik Roshan brought the style in War, NTR is bringing the storm in War 2.

