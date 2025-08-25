Windows Productions’ Winning Streak Continues As ‘Aamar Boss’ Trends At No. 2 Nationally On ZEE5

Windows Productions is on a roll! After delivering back-to-back blockbusters in Bengali cinema, the banner has now taken over OTT with its latest release, Aamar Boss, trending at No. 2 nationally on ZEE5 alongside leading Hindi titles.

The film's success adds yet another feather to the illustrious cap of director duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, who are on an unstoppable winning streak with back to back hits like Raktabeej and Bohurupi.

Nandita and Shiboprasad shared,

"This phase feels truly magical. Bengali cinema is breaking barriers and finding its rightful place on the national map. Seeing Aamar Boss trend alongside Hindi blockbusters on a national platform like ZEE5 is both humbling and motivating. It reinforces our belief that good stories always travel, no matter the language."

With Aamar Boss shining on OTT and the ever-growing hype for Raktabeej 2 which is slated to release next month, Windows Productions is redefining the power of regional storytelling and taking Bengali cinema to new heights.