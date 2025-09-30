With Vision To Reimagine Timeless Epic, Producer Namit Malhotra Says: There Is No Story Greater Than Ramayana

Namit Malhotra, filmmaker, producer, and the Global CEO of DNEG, a world leader in visual effects, animation, and creative technologies has been instrumental in shaping some of the world's most ambitious cinematic experiences. As the Founder and Non-Executive Director of Prime Focus Limited and the driving force behind Prime Focus Studios, Namit has produced acclaimed global hits such as Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva and The Garfield Movie, which resonated with audiences across continents. A visionary producer behind multiple Oscar-winning global films, Namit has been at the forefront of redefining what Indian creativity can achieve on the world stage. Now, he is set to present his most ambitious project yet, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari - a film that promises to be a once-in-a-generation global spectacle. Mounted on an unprecedented scale, Ramayana is among the most awaited films of 2026, already being hailed as one of the grandest cinematic events ever created for the world.

The film's first asset, unveiled on 3rd August, took the internet by storm - earning overwhelming praise from fans and the industry alike. The visual scale, emotion, and authenticity of the teaser have set expectations soaring, with audiences now eagerly awaiting the trailer and the eventual big-screen experience.

Reflecting on how Ramayana has become the biggest focus of his life, Namit said,

"We got a lot of success in that. And after that, when Ramayana came as an opportunity to create, it felt like we should show that story in a way, show that world in a way that it truly deserves. Because it's something that holds such great significance in our country - something we deeply worship. So the question was, how can we bring this to the world using technology and a fusion of creativity, in a way that brings it to the right scale? And this has become the biggest vision, inspiration, and focus of my life today."

He shared how this Ramayana will stand apart from all versions seen before, saying,

"Yes, people have seen Ramayana on television, on the small screen. But even then, no one has made a Ramayana film with such a large budget. What's new is that we've never seen these epic battles, the grandest of wars, and the greatest of characters come alive on screen. The Ramayana we've seen till now has been like a stage play, where someone says, 'Now here, a war took place.' We want to show you that exact moment - and show it on that kind of scale, in a way that makes us proud. So that people can see what exists in our imagination and our writing - that grand scale."

He further added,

"There is no story in the world, no character in the world that's greater than the Ramayana. And that thought became a kind of challenge in my mind. Why is it that our story has never been seen by the world till today? We ourselves haven't seen it, nor has the world - and I am working with complete dedication to reach that point where we can bring these things to life in such a way that everyone feels proud, and people get the experience of watching a new Ramayana."

With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as the formidable Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman - Ramayana is envisioned as a visually transcendent experience rooted in timeless storytelling.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will release worldwide in IMAX - Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.