World Of Thama Official Teaser OUT! Check Release Date Of Ayushmann, Rashmika & Nawazuddin's Horror Comedy

World Of Thama Official Teaser OUT

This Diwali, enter the World of #Thama - the first love story in Maddock's Horror-Comedy Universe.

At 11:11 AM today, Maddock Films dropped the highly anticipated first look into The World of Thama - a bloody love story that promises to redefine horror and romance on the big screen. From visionary producer Dinesh Vijan, and the team that redefined the genre with Stree, Munjya and Bhediya, Thama marks the first-ever love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film brings together an extraordinary cast - Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal - with Faisal Malik and Geeta Agrawal joining the ensemble.

Wo kehte hai na darr kabhi itna shaktishaali tha, aur na pyaar kabhi itna BLOODY! This Diwali, prepare for a cinematic experience that is wild, deadly, and unforgettable.

The World of Thama storms into cinemas worldwide this Diwali. But before that, don't forget to catch the teaser on the big screen during Param Sundari, on Aug 29. #ThamaThisDiwali

