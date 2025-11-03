Yami Gautam Dhar Says, “The Idea Is To Invoke a Discussion And Not Debate” On Her Choice Of Projects And ‘Haq'

Yami Gautam is an actress whose filmography reflects her remarkable range and thoughtful choice of roles. Over the years, she has delivered several memorable performances, earning admiration from audiences, critics, and filmmakers alike. Known for balancing commercial success with meaningful cinema, Yami continues to impress with her depth and sincerity on screen.

After a streak of acclaimed hits, she is now gearing up for another powerful and emotionally charged performance in her upcoming film, Haq. Portraying Shah Bano, the story draws inspiration from the Supreme Court's historic Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case, delving into themes of women's strength, truth, justice, and courage. Recently, Yami shared that Haq aims to spark conversations, not debates, while giving audiences the meaningful cinema they've been waiting for.

Talking about her choice of scripts which we will now see as her next, Haq, Yami shared, "The idea is to invoke a discussion and not a debate. The idea is to make a film and not a project. The idea is to present something which we believe from our heart and passion, and get the audience back in the theatre, and it should be worth their time and money."

Haq, featuring Yami Gautam as Bano and Emraan Hashmi as her husband, is a powerful courtroom drama inspired by the true story of Shah Bano, a brave Muslim woman who fought for her rights in the late 1970s after being deserted by her spouse.

Directed by Suparn Varma and produced by Vineet Jain, the film captures the emotional and social turmoil of a woman's battle for dignity and equality. With its compelling performances and thought-provoking narrative, Haq stands as a moving ode to resilience, justice, and the unwavering spirit of womanhood. The film is set to hit theatres on November 7, 2025.