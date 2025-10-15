Yami Gautam Dhar's Performance In Article 370, Baffled Netizens Hope “To See Yami Getting A National Award”

The recent Filmfare Awards sparked a social media buzz, with many feeling Alia Bhatt's win for Jigra didn't quite match the deserving performances of others, like Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Yami Gautam in Article 370. Both films garnered impressive box office numbers and IMDb ratings, making a strong case for their recognition.

Yami Gautam Dhar is widely regarded as one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Indian cinema. Over the years, she has delivered countless memorable performances, winning both critical acclaim and audience admiration. One such remarkable performance was in the film Article 370, where Yami brought immense depth to her character, portraying patriotism while carrying the film on her shoulders. Many felt her portrayal was truly National Award-worthy.

Yami recently missed out on the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role, leaving fans and netizens disappointed. However, netizens have taken to social media to express that her performance did not just deserve the Filmfare Award, it deserves a National Award. Fans are uniting online, passionately rooting for her to receive national recognition for her stellar performance in Article 370.

A netizen wrote, "Filmfare has lost all credibility honestly #YamiGautam's performance in #Article370 was nothing short of phenomenal! National Award ka haq banta hai for Article370... I mean jigra and then Article, there's no comparison. I'm shocked"

Another wrote, "Sirf Filmfare Award nahi, har award ke liye there have been better contenders... we all lost as a community. Now my petition to see Yami getting a National Award for her class apart act in Article 370. Box office, power, acting- No other actor can do what she has done!"

"With the biased result of Filmfare Award, I truly wish Yami wins National Award for her powerful act in Article 370. Filmfare yes but she deserves a National Award too" Another tweet read.

"Alia vs Yami, there's no debate? Out of the whole list, Alia won it? Have you seen a woman carry a film solo to 2024's biggest success that's Yami in Article370. She literally carried the film on her shoulder, the National Award committee, are you listening? We need her to win!" read another tweet.

"Yami gautam was robbed of her award. If one legacy award does that to you, what are we Cinema lovers going to ever do? It's shameful - she deserves every award for Article 370. Hands down" wrote another user.

Yami Gautam Dhar is gearing up for her next compelling project, HAQ, inspired by the Supreme Court's landmark Shah Bano case. In the film, she plays Bano, a courageous woman who fought for justice in court after being abandoned by her husband. Sharing the screen with Emraan Hashmi, Yami is all set to bring her signature depth and intensity to this powerful role. The film is slated for a theatrical release on November 7, 2025, and fans are eagerly anticipating another stellar performance from Yami.