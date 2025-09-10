Yami Gautam Looks Like A Vision In White At Beauty Brand Event In Mumbai Today

Yami Gautam made a striking appearance at a major beauty event in Mumbai today as the brand ambassador, turning heads with her elegant and sophisticated style looking straight out of a dream. Known for her effortless charm and poise, being the most loved face among brands, the actress once again proved why she is considered a style icon, exuding grace and confidence as she attended the high-profile gathering.

For the occasion, Yami opted for a pristine white ensemble that perfectly highlighted her timeless beauty. The halter-neck dress draped elegantly, accentuating her silhouette with understated glamour. She styled her look with soft, wavy hair, pearl stud earrings, and chic white heels, keeping accessories minimal to let the outfit shine. With a radiant smile and natural makeup, Yami embodied a classic yet modern vibe, turning heads.

Yami Gautam, known for her powerful roles in films like Uri, A Thursday, Article 370, Lost, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, OMG 2, Dhoom Dhaam, etc is rumored to star in a biopic about Shah Bano, playing the title role. Yami's effortless style and radiant presence continue to set new standards in the fashion industry.