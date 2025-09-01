Yami Gautam Shares A Glimpse Of Her Cutest Companion ‘Vedavid’ And Family From Her Leh Travel Diary

Yami Gautam, admired for her natural beauty and grace, has always won hearts with her stellar performances on screen. Recently, she delighted fans by sharing a serene glimpse of her peaceful escape amidst the stunning landscapes of Leh. While the actress is enjoying her family holiday with her parents, she also visited Patthar Sahib Gurudwara, where she was seen seeking blessings and clicking pictures with the Jawans.

Yami took to her social media and shared some glimpses of her family She also wrote the caption -

Meandering with my little ❤ at the historic Leh Palace !!!

Post that witness beautiful evening at Sindhu Darshan & experience sight of the mighty Indus River ( that's my daddy dear along with Raje padme- the sweetest guide ever 🥹 )

#BeautifulLeh

#BeautifulBharat

Yami has carved a unique niche in the industry and undergone a remarkable transformation in her career, stepping in what can aptly be described as Yami 2.0. In this new era, she has proven her mettle with a string of successful films where she takes center stage and drives the narrative.

On the work front, Yami Gautam, who is known for her roles in films like Uri, A Thursday, and Dasvi is rumored to be starring in Shah Bano biopic playing the titular role. Her latest travel diary not only showcases her love for India's hills but also reminds her fans of the simple joys of life, a warm cup of chai and the embrace of nature.