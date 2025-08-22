Yami Gautam Stuns With ‘Real & Beautiful’ Pictures; Shares Serene Moments From Leh

Yami Gautam, known for her natural beauty and elegance, recently treated her fans to a breathtaking glimpse of her peaceful getaway in the majestic landscapes of Leh. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of serene photos that captured her enjoying a quiet moment with a cup of chai, nestled amidst the towering mountains and we love her look!

Dressed simply yet stunningly, Yami looked radiant as ever, her pretty features glowing against the dramatic Himalayan backdrop. The statement jewellery stand out like a perfect match. One of the photos, clicked lovingly by her father, shows her holding a steaming cup of chai, wrapped in the serenity of nature. She captioned the post, "The feeling of sipping Chai while nestled in the lap of mighty mountainous terrain of Leh ❤ 📸 by my papa dear, while he holds his cup of Chai 🐣."

In her Instagram Story, the actress expressed her admiration for the country's natural splendor, writing, "Forever in awe of our Bharat, Nature has blessed us." The caption was accompanied by a wide panoramic shot of Leh's dramatic landscape, a perfect reflection of her reverence for India's untouched beauty.

Yami Gautam, who is known for her roles in films like Uri, A Thursday, and Dasvi is rumored to be starring in Shah Bano biopic playing the titular role. Her latest travel diary not only showcases her love for India's hills but also reminds her fans of the simple joys of life, a warm cup of chai and the embrace of nature.