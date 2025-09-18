Yami Gautam Upcoming Films List: Chor Nikalkar Bhaaga 2, Tamasur & More

Yami Gautam is the finest actress we have in Indian entertainment industry, who has carved her niche in the entertainment world with choices that have paid off with success. From portraying diverse characters to shouldering strong narratives on screen, Yami has consistently proved her mettle as an actor. This has always kept audiences hooked, eager to see what she comes up with next. Interestingly, she now has a lineup of five films for her fans to look forward to.

In a recent interview, Yami opened up about her upcoming projects and not only that, she also, hints at her reported next's release. She shared, "Film-wise, I have five films that I have locoed and one of them is up for release and you will hear about that soon."

Moreover, Yami has delivered remarkable performances one after another. With films like A Thursday, Dasvi, and URI, as well as Article 370 and Dhoom Dhaam, she has earned tremendous commercial and critical acclaim for her impactful acting. We have been witnessing Yami making the right choices and consistently bringing phenomenal performances to the screen.

After delivering Article 370 and Dhoom Dhaam winning across platforms of storytelling, Yami is set to bring an exciting slate of films. With five projects lined up, it will be interesting to see what she has to offer the audience. Additionally, she is reported to be starring in the Shah Bano biopic, playing the titular role as it is set to release in a December.