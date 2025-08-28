Yami Gautam Visits One Of Oldest Monasteries- Thiksey Monastery; “Our Strength Is In Our Unity From Diversity”

Yami Gautam is an actress known for her natural beauty and elegance. While she has always impressed fans with her incredible performances on screen, she has recently treated them to a breathtaking glimpse of her peaceful getaway in the majestic landscapes of Leh. From spending quality time with her parents to relishing the joy of the mountains, the actress is truly having a wonderful time.

Her journey has now brought her to one of the oldest monasteries, Thiksey Monastery, where she expressed her immense gratitude for experiencing the chants and prayers.

Taking to social media, Yami shared some beautiful glimpses of Thiksey Monastery during her visit. Capturing the scenic beauty of Leh, she wrote -

"Our strength is in our unity from diversity

#beautifulLeh

#beautifulBharat"

Expressing her experience, she jotted down the caption -

"Visited the beautiful & one of the oldest monasteries- Thiksey Monastery! The experience of listening to the chants & prayers shall forever echo in my heart.

#Grateful

#Leh"

Yami has carved a unique niche in the industry and undergone a remarkable transformation in her career, stepping in what can aptly be described as Yami 2.0. In this new era, she has proven her mettle with a string of successful films where she takes center stage and drives the narrative.

On the work front, Yami Gautam, who is known for her roles in films like Uri, A Thursday, and Dasvi is rumored to be starring in Shah Bano biopic playing the titular role. Her latest travel diary not only showcases her love for India's hills but also reminds her fans of the simple joys of life, a warm cup of chai and the embrace of nature.