Yellowstone International Film Festival Aims At Reviving Mumbai’s Cinematic Spirit

In a city where cinema breathes through every street corner, filmmaker Tushar Tyagi is taking a bold step to ensure Mumbai never loses its place as the beating heart of Indian film culture. With the launch of the Yellowstone International Film Festival (YIFF) in Mumbai, Tyagi is not only creating a platform to honour cinematic excellence but also safeguarding the city's identity as the cradle of storytelling and artistic expression.

The Mumbai edition is set to honour the best of Indian and international cinema, blending the glamour and depth of global filmmaking with the soul of India's creative spirit.

From premieres and official selections to panel discussions, masterclasses, and filmmaker interactions, YIFF is creating a space where art and industry will converge.

Speaking about the festival, Tyagi who has founded the festival said "YIFF is being curated as a film and filmmaker's first Festival. Our aim has always been to champion not just new voices but with that, also dialogue and a platform of learning".

"This festival is about giving back to the city that gave us storytelling, stars, and the dream of cinema itself." He added.

The move comes at a critical time when many film festivals across India have struggled to sustain themselves amid financial and logistical challenges. Tyagi's efforts to bring YIFF to Mumbai mark a resurgence of the city's film festival culture, offering filmmakers a much-needed stage for their craft and audiences an opportunity to engage with cinema beyond commercial confines.

From films like Caravan, Aisha Can't Fly, Holy Rosita and 100 Sunset to sessions with industry heavyweights like filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Shoojit Sircar, editor Nitin Baid and costume designer Anna Singh among others, the festival is pushing the envelope for audiences this edition.

For Mumbai, a city synonymous with filmmaking, hosting a vibrant and inclusive festival is vital to maintaining its cultural fabric. It reinforces the city's role as a hub where art, ideas, and innovation meet.