Yo Yo Honey Singh & T-Series Drop - 51 GLORIOUS DAYS: The First Indian Artist To Release An Album Of 51 Songs

T-Series and Yo Yo Honey Singh have officially dropped 51 GLORIOUS DAYS, an unprecedented musical phenomenon featuring 51 songs which released in a single day, making Honey Singh the first Indian artist ever to attempt and achieve such a feat.

After the massive success of his last album Glory, Yo Yo Honey Singh has returned with a project so ambitious it has redefined what an album can be. 51 Glorious Days is a collection of 51 tracks spanning genres, moods, and cultures, packed with collaborations from some of the biggest names in music including AP Dhillon, Nora Fatehi, Bohemia, Alfaaz, Jyoti Nooran and many other artists.

Adding to the spectacle, the album's very first music video, MAFIA, also dropped today. A hard-hitting, cinematic visual, MAFIA features the stunning Nargis Fakhri setting the tone for the powerhouse journey that 51 GLORIOUS DAYS promises.

Speaking about the album, Yo Yo Honey Singh said: "51 GLORIOUS DAYS is not just an album, it's my life's biggest celebration. 51 tracks, 51 moods, 51 ways to say that Yo Yo Honey Singh is here to stay. I wanted to give my fans something that has never been done before, something they'll remember forever. Every beat, every lyric, every collab on this album is fire. I've poured my heart, my hustle, and my madness into it. This is history in the making, and I promise, it's only the beginning. Har Har Mahadev."

https://open.spotify.com/album/1EXPml909SRGpOVUGBPytW?si=WYUnTz-nS_6f6HOVY8wPXA

Commenting on this historic release, Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series, said: "Honey has always been like family to me and to T-Series. With 51 GLORIOUS DAYS he has gone beyond being a trendsetter to making history. Dropping 51 songs in a single day is a daring move that only Yo Yo Honey Singh could pull off, and it reflects the same spirit and passion he's had since the very beginning. We are proud to stand with him on this landmark moment for Indian music."

51 GLORIOUS DAYS is more than an album. It's a marathon of beats, emotions, and reinvention that solidifies Yo Yo Honey Singh's comeback story in the boldest way possible. He proves that his sound continues to evolve while staying true to the energy that made him a global icon.

The wait is over. The album is here. The revolution has begun.