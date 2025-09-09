YouTube Sensation Amit Bhadana Announces His Feature Film Debut ‘Paper Leak’ On His Birthday

Actor, writer and social media sensation Amit Bhadana has officially announced his debut feature film, 'Paper Leak', on his birthday. Amit has over 35 million followers across social media platforms. Set to go on floors soon, 'Paper Leak' set against the backdrop of an exam paper leak, portrays the struggles of students torn between their dreams and an unfair system. The films pre-production is underway with casting and key technical crew currently being finalized.

Speaking about the announcement, Amit Bhadana shared, "It has been a dream of mine to see myself on the big screen, and it's finally coming true with 'Paper Leak'. What makes it even more special is that I'm playing a lead role in a Hindi film. The story is deeply connected to our roots full of emotions, drama, comedy, and love. I hope it resonates with audiences across the country. This announcement is my birthday gift to all my fans who have stood by me for so many years."

Amit Bhadana shot to fame in 2017 with his distinct, rooted storytelling style that received lot of love from the audience. Over the years, he has built a massive and loyal fan base across India, amassing 24 million YouTube subscribers and more than 2.5 billion views, making him one of the most influential creators in the country. Known for blending humor with emotion and authenticity, his work spans viral hits like Behan Bhai Ki School Life, award-winning tributes such as Sipahi, and impactful digital content like the SSC web series and Parichay and Bigshots music video.

With Paper Leak, Amit Bhadana is now all set to bring the same honesty, relatability, and entertainment to the big screen.

'Paper Leak' goes into production soon and its release date will be confirmed soon