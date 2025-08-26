YRF Reportedly Shelves Jr NTR’s Solo Spy Movie Following War 2’s Disappointing Box Office Run

Following the disappointing box office performance of War 2, Yash Raj Films is reevaluating its Spy Universe strategy, including the cancellation of the Agent Vikram spin-off featuring Jr NTR. This shift significantly impacts the future direction of the franchise.

The disappointing box office performance of "War 2" has led Yash Raj Films (YRF) to reconsider its plans for the Spy Universe. The film, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, was anticipated to be a major success but struggled to maintain momentum after its initial release. It failed to surpass the Rs 300 crore mark globally, prompting YRF to rethink its strategy.

YRF's Strategic Shift

Reports indicate that YRF has decided not to proceed with a standalone film focusing on Jr NTR's character, Agent Vikram. A source from Bollywood Hungama stated, "YRF had ambitious plans to capitalise on Jr NTR's Pan India popularity with a spin-off for Agent Vikram. However, War 2's failure has halted these plans." This decision marks a significant shift in YRF's approach.

Aditya Chopra's Decision

Industry insiders reveal that Aditya Chopra has chosen not to pursue the Agent Vikram project. Instead, he aims to redirect the Spy Universe's trajectory. Chopra reportedly informed Jr NTR of this decision, who agreed and amicably exited the project. The source added, "Agent Vikram film is not feasible anymore, and Adi conveyed this to Jr NTR. They parted ways on good terms."

Box Office Struggles

Despite high hopes, "War 2" experienced a sharp decline in earnings after its initial days. On its 12th day, it earned just Rs 1.01 crore, far below expectations. As per early estimates, the film's net collection in India reached Rs 223.01 crore. This underperformance has significantly impacted YRF's future plans.

Future Projects

Following its theatrical run, "War 2" is set to stream on Netflix, though an official OTT release date remains unannounced. Typically, Bollywood hits appear on streaming platforms six to eight weeks post-release. Meanwhile, YRF is moving forward with "Alpha," starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, scheduled for release around Christmas 2025.

With the cancellation of the Agent Vikram spin-off, all eyes are on how Aditya Chopra will reshape the Spy Universe after this setback. The standalone film was a key condition for Jr NTR joining "War 2," making this development particularly noteworthy.