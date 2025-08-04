Zee Studios Creates History With 8 Wins At The 71st National Film Awards

For the first time ever, a single studio has emerged victorious across the most prestigious categories, a clean sweep that spans mainstream Hindi cinema and the soul of regional India. Zee Studios has set a new benchmark with 8 National Awards, rewriting what it means to back stories with purpose, power, and pulse.

It was a moment of triumph for Hindi cinema. 12th Fail was awarded Best Feature Film, the highest honour of the night, a film that redefined quiet heroism and inspired millions. Vikrant Massey's stirring performance in the same film won him Best Actor in a Leading Role, proving that honesty in craft still commands the stage. And Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, a film that hit like a punch to the gut, gave Rani Mukerji the well-deserved title of Best Actress in a Leading Role for a performance that crossed continents in its emotional impact. While Deepak Kingrani won

Best Dialogue Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Hindi).

But this wasn't just about box office or big names. Zee Studios' regional slate also roared.

In Marathi, Naal 2 was recognised as Best Children's Film, a gentle, poetic reflection of childhood and belonging. Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav Jagtap won Best Child Artist for Naal 2 as well. In Punjabi, Godday Godday Chaa won Best Punjabi Film, a warm yet fearless critique of societal norms wrapped in celebration. And in a landmark moment for debut voices, Aatmapamphlet was honoured with Best Debut Director, proving Zee Studios' unwavering commitment to nurturing bold new storytellers.

Zee Studios has built a slate that doesn't chase trends, it shapes culture.

From the biggest awards in Hindi cinema to deep-rooted regional triumphs, this moment is not just historic, it is revolutionary.