Zee Studios Creates History With 8 Wins At The 71st National Film Awards
For the first time ever, a single studio has emerged victorious across the most prestigious categories, a clean sweep that spans mainstream Hindi cinema and the soul of regional India. Zee Studios has set a new benchmark with 8 National Awards, rewriting what it means to back stories with purpose, power, and pulse.
It
was
a
moment
of
triumph
for
Hindi
cinema.
12th
Fail
was
awarded
Best
Feature
Film,
the
highest
honour
of
the
night,
a
film
that
redefined
quiet
heroism
and
inspired
millions.
Vikrant
Massey's
stirring
performance
in
the
same
film
won
him
Best
Actor
in
a
Leading
Role,
proving
that
honesty
in
craft
still
commands
the
stage.
And
Mrs.
Chatterjee
vs
Norway,
a
film
that
hit
like
a
punch
to
the
gut,
gave
Rani
Mukerji
the
well-deserved
title
of
Best
Actress
in
a
Leading
Role
for
a
performance
that
crossed
continents
in
its
emotional
impact.
While
Deepak
Kingrani
won
Best Dialogue Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Hindi).
But this wasn't just about box office or big names. Zee Studios' regional slate also roared.
In Marathi, Naal 2 was recognised as Best Children's Film, a gentle, poetic reflection of childhood and belonging. Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav Jagtap won Best Child Artist for Naal 2 as well. In Punjabi, Godday Godday Chaa won Best Punjabi Film, a warm yet fearless critique of societal norms wrapped in celebration. And in a landmark moment for debut voices, Aatmapamphlet was honoured with Best Debut Director, proving Zee Studios' unwavering commitment to nurturing bold new storytellers.
Zee Studios has built a slate that doesn't chase trends, it shapes culture.
From the biggest awards in Hindi cinema to deep-rooted regional triumphs, this moment is not just historic, it is revolutionary.