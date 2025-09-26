Zee Studios Sets A New Benchmark With 8 National Awards Across Hindi And Regional Cinema

Zee Studios has done what no other studio in India has ever achieved, sweeping 8 honours at the 71st National Film Awards. It was more than just a victory, it was a cultural statement, proving that one studio can drive both the pulse of mainstream Hindi cinema and the heart of regional storytelling.

The night belonged to stories that mattered. 12th Fail rose as Best Feature Film, the highest honour of them all, a story of resilience that spoke to millions. Vikrant Massey's moving portrayal in the same film won him Best Actor, while Rani Mukerji's unforgettable performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway was crowned Best Actress. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai added to the triumph with Best Dialogue, reminding audiences that the power of words still shapes cinema.

And the celebration didn't end there. Zee Studios' regional slate roared just as loudly. Naal 2 took home Best Children's Film, with Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale, and Bhargav Jagtap recognised as Best Child Artists. Punjabi hit Godday Godday Chaa was honoured as Best Punjabi Film, while Marathi gem Aatmapamphlet won Best Debut Director, a landmark moment for fresh voices in Indian cinema.

On this unprecedented achievement, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios, said, "We take immense pride in creating stories that touch hearts and leave a lasting impact. Eight National Awards across languages and genres reflect our commitment to cinema that moves people, inspires change, and celebrates the richness of Indian storytelling. At Zee Studios, every story we tell is crafted with purpose, passion, and heart."

In one unforgettable night, Zee Studios redefined what it means to be a content powerhouse, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema with a feat no other studio has ever matched.