Zubeen Garg Cause of Death: Assam CM Reveals What Was Officially Mentioned on the Singer’s Death Certificate

The Assam government is pursuing a post-mortem report for Zubeen Garg after his death by drowning in Singapore. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assures a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Zubeen Garg Death: The Assam government has reached out to the Singapore High Commission for the post-mortem report of singer Zubeen Garg. His death certificate, however, lists "drowning" as the cause of death, the Assam CM told ANI. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has promised a thorough investigation into the matter. He emphasised that the post-mortem report is distinct from the death certificate and is being sought urgently.

Assam's Chief Minister highlighted that while the Singapore High Commission provided Zubeen Garg's death certificate, it only mentioned drowning as the cause. The government is actively pursuing the post-mortem report through official channels. "The Singapore High Commission sent the death certificate of Zubeen Garg, and they mentioned the cause of death is drowning," he stated.

Efforts to Obtain Post-Mortem Report

The Chief Secretary of Assam is in contact with Singapore's Ambassador to expedite obtaining the post-mortem report. The documents will be forwarded to CID for further examination once received. "But this is not a post-mortem report. The post-mortem report is different, and the death certificate is different," added Sarma.

Zubeen Garg tragically passed away on September 19 during a scuba diving incident in Singapore. He was there for the Northeast India Festival when he experienced breathing difficulties underwater. Despite receiving CPR and being rushed to Singapore General Hospital, he was pronounced dead in the ICU at approximately 2:30 PM IST.

Final Rites and Public Mourning

The singer's body was transported from Delhi to Assam on a commercial flight, arriving in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Thousands of fans gathered at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex to pay their respects before his funeral. His remains are currently at this location for public viewing.

On Sunday, Assam's Chief Minister announced that Zubeen Garg's final rites would take place at Kamarkuchi village on Tuesday at around 8 am. "We will carry the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg from Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at around 8 am on September 23 to the location of Kamarkuchi, where the last rites will be conducted," he informed.

A state funeral will be held on September 23 to honour Zubeen Garg's contributions and legacy. Fans and well-wishers continue to express their grief over his untimely demise, reflecting his significant impact on many lives.