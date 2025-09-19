Zubeen Garg Death: Late Singer’s LAST Instagram Post Shared Two Days Before His Demise Will Break Your Heart

Zubeen Garg Death: Bollywood is in mourning following the unexpected death of Zubeen Garg, a celebrated singer. Known for the hit song Ya Ali from the film "Gangster," Zubeen was 52. Reports indicate he suffered a tragic accident while scuba diving in Singapore. He was there to perform at the North East Festival on September 19, 2025, but passed away during medical treatment. According to Hindustan Times, Zubeen was scuba diving when he encountered difficulties. Rescued from the sea unconscious, he was swiftly taken to a local hospital and admitted to the ICU. Despite medical efforts, he could not be revived and died just hours before his scheduled performance at the festival.

The news of Zubeen's passing has left fans and colleagues in shock. His contribution to Bollywood music, especially with songs like "Ya Ali," has been significant. The industry is grappling with this sudden loss, remembering him for his talent and passion for music. Zubeen's untimely demise has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory event at the North East Festival. The festival organisers and attendees are deeply saddened by the turn of events, as they were eagerly anticipating his performance.

Zubeen Garg Last Instagram Post

As fans are mourning Zubeen Garg's sudden demise, his last social media post has been breaking the internet. The post was shared just two days before Zubeen's unfortunate demise wherein he was seen inviting his fans to the 4th North East India Festival. To note, Zubeen was supposed to perform at the event tomorrow (September 20, 2025). The video was captioned as, "Friends in Singpore, I will like to invite you to 4th North East India Festival in Sunctec, Singapore during 20th and 21st September. I will be there throughout the Festival as Cultural Brand Ambassador and will perform on 20th evening with my popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese Songs. I would like to invite you all, it will be Saturday and Sunday and entry is free. All come and support us. Cheers!".

Fans Mourn Zubeen Garg's Demise

Zubeen's demise has left his fans in absolute shock and fans took to the comment section and wrote, "you were more than just a singer to me. You are always alive in our hearts no matter what". Another user commented, "Rest in peace legend. No one can take your place".

Zubeen Garg is survived by Garima Saikia Garg and son Gautam Garg

Meanwhile, Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal mourned Zubeen's demise in a tweet. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world. In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti".